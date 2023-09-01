Grenada Tourism Authority Prioritizes The Sister Isles

The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) led a prominent delegation, including Minister for Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs, Honorable Tevin Andrews, Chairman of the GTA, Randall Dolland, and CEO of the GTA, Petra Roach, to engage with key tourism stakeholders on the sister isles including Petite Martinique to address pressing concerns. The visit, marked by constructive dialogue, focused on several critical aspects of the island’s tourism industry, including destination marketing, stakeholder communication, heritage site preservation, product development and cultural legacy transmission. One of the primary topics was the enhancement of Carriacou’s marketing strategies.

Chairman Dolland stressed the importance of positioning both Carriacou and Petite Martinque as a distinctive and alluring destination to attract a wider spectrum of travelers. “We need to understand more of what’s happening on the sister isle by working closely with the Minister for Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs, Honorable Tevin Andrews, and all of you, essentially. We are going to need more focus on the product itself. From here, we need to increase capacity and do more in a sustained way to continue the development of Carriacou and Petite Martinque. Having one meeting will not reap real results, we need to be constant with our efforts. The next step is very clear. We need to put more resources into Carriacou to continuously develop and build on its magic and we definitely need to continue to take that to the world.”

Minister Andrews assured the stakeholders that a number of their concerns are being addressed, “Plans are in motion to rebuild the Hillsborough jetty in efforts to make it a port of entry again. Improving travel access to the islands is something that we are aggressively working on and are passionate about. Night landing at the Lauriston Airport, having daily flights to Carriacou and helping to improve tourism access to the territory. All of these concerns are on the table and plans are underway to address them.”

The meetings concluded with a sense of optimism and renewed dedication to the holistic growth of the tourism industry. The Grenada Tourism Authority continues to work feverishly with efforts to continuously develop the tourism products that exist throughout our tri island state.

Source : GTA/Pure Grenada