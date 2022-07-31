Grenada: Tropical wave impacts telecoms and broadcast networks

Many parts of Grenada are without electricity due to strong winds caused by a tropical wave that passed through the southern Windward Islands early Sunday morning.

As a result of the weather system, cellular service and FM broadcasts were also affected on the island.

Broadcaster Mikey Hutchinson reported that a portion of the roof of the Mt. Granby post office blew off due to the strong winds experienced last night into this morning.

In a statement on Sunday, GRENLEC said “the inclement weather, particularly strong winds, has caused a number of power outages throughout the country.

Our crews will be out as soon as possible to restore electricity to all customers. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Please report power outages via the GRENLEC Mobile App or by calling our 24-hour customer service line. The fault line is at 237″.

In the Southern Caribbean island, no deaths have been reported.