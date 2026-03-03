Grenada Unveils Pre-Arrival Digital Entry Form

GRENADA LAUNCHES ONLINE ED CARD FOR VISITOR ARRIVALS

Grenada has officially launched its Online Embarkation/Disembarkation (ED) Card Platform, advancing the country’s border processing system and enhancing the arrival experience for visitors.

As of March 2, 2026, travellers to Grenada can complete their ED Card online prior to arrival by visiting edcard.gov.gd, streamlining entry procedures at ports of entry. The digital system eliminates the need for paper forms and is best completed the day before travel or before departing the traveller’s port of embarkation.

Senator the Honourable Adrian Thomas, Minister for Tourism, Creative Economy and Culture, described the initiative as a key step in strengthening Grenada’s tourism infrastructure. “The introduction of the Online ED Card Platform represents a practical and forward-thinking enhancement to our tourism and border management systems. As visitor arrivals continue to grow and we expand into new markets, efficient processing at our ports of entry becomes increasingly important. This initiative strengthens our operational readiness and reinforces Grenada’s standing as a globally competitive destination.”

The introduction of the Online ED Card aligns with Grenada’s broader commitment to improving destination efficiency and elevating the overall visitor journey from the moment travel begins.

Stacey Liburd, Chief Executive Officer of the Grenada Tourism Authority, noted that modernizing arrival procedures is a critical component of destination competitiveness. “Today’s traveler values efficiency and ease. The launch of the Online ED Card Platform reflects Grenada’s ongoing commitment to strengthening the visitor experience while supporting a modern, digitally enabled tourism environment. A smooth arrival process sets the tone for a visitor’s entire stay and initiatives like this help ensure that Grenada remains welcoming, efficient and forward-looking.”

Beyond visitor convenience, the new system supports immigration and border operations by reducing processing time and improving passenger flow, particularly during peak travel periods.

As Grenada continues to see strong demand across leisure, cultural and luxury travel segments, enhancements to entry systems and supporting infrastructure remain integral to the destination’s sustainable growth agenda.