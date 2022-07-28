Grenada’s PM anticipates resistance to his gov’t transformational agenda

Grenada Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell has told members of the business community that his administration is not prepared to accept “no” as his administration pushes through with a transformative agenda.

“As a new government and one that has championed transformation, my challenge is not to get bogged down with the minutia of grandeur details that does not advance or transform our country and we can only do so by having a clear sense of what our goals are, what our policies are and to not accept no as an answer,” he told members of the Grenada Chamber of Industry and Commerce earlier this week.

“So, I appreciate some of the things that we have championed will be met with resistance, that is the nature of change that there will be friction, but I can assure you that we will consult, we are happy to debate, we are happy to hear the other side of the coin but what we are not prepared to accept is no for an answer,” said Mitchell who was the guest speaker of the event which brought together dozens of business owners.

Mitchell who became Prime Minister following the June 23 general election said that his administration will be finding answers and solutions to existing problems and challenges in the system.

“We have to be solution-oriented; we have to find answers to the things that we want to accomplish and to that extent, I just want to highlight some of the issues we intend to follow through on,” he said before reminding the business community that his administration will be complying with paying the retroactive aspect of pension payment by November 30 and has already returned docked salaries to public officers who stayed away from the job in 2018.

He admitted that he and several members of his cabinet are lacking in public sector experience but will be using their knowledge from the private sector to achieve the policies as championed on the political platforms and in the manifesto of the National Democratic Congress.

“Our intention is to ensure that if we are going to deal with a major policy issue that affects businesses, that affect our workers, that we consult, that we give you the opportunity to share our views, to share your ideas to make suggestions, so that we can agree and act,” he told the business community.

The Prime Minister said he has inherited a problematic situation from the previous administration.