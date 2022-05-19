Grenadian national wins $1.2 Million Super Six Lottery Jackpot

A Grenada resident has won one million, two hundred and fifty thousand dollars ($1,250,000) in the Windward Islands Super Six Jackpot game.

The National Lottery Authority (NLA) confirmed to St Vincent Times that a Grenadian citizen won the draw which was held on May 17, 2022.

The unnamed/unidentified individual was able to match all six numbers (01-09-17-18-211-23) in one of the largest Super Six Jackpots which has been played in Grenada, St. Vincent & the Grenadines, St. Lucia, and Dominica.

A former lottery agent, Marylin Theodore, 39, from St Lucia, became a millionaire five months ago after winning EC2 million dollars in the historic mega jackpot.