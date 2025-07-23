POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOOTING IN ARNOS VALE – PUBLIC URGED TO ASSIST

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, at approximately 8:10 p.m. along the Arnos Vale Public Road.

According to reports, 29-year-old Shakim Akin Thomas, also known as “Shark”, was walking in the direction of Pole Yard when he was approached by an unknown assailant who opened fire, striking him in his hand, upper thigh, and lower thigh.

Despite his injuries, Thomas managed to escape to the nearby St. James Medical School, where he encountered police officers and received immediate assistance.

The RSVGPF considers this a serious act of violence and is actively pursuing all leads in the matter. Investigators are calling on members of the public who may have seen anything suspicious or have information that could assist in identifying the perpetrator(s) to come forward. Persons can contact the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) or the Major Crimes Unit (MCU) at 456-1810, any police station, or speak directly with a police officer they trust. Reports can also be made to Police Control at 457-1211.

It has come to light during the investigation that the victim, Thomas, is a national of Grenada and is wanted by law enforcement authorities there in connection with several offences. Grenadian authorities issued a regional wanted notice for his arrest in May 2023.

While this detail does not diminish the urgency or seriousness with which the RSVGPF is treating this case, it serves as a reminder to the public that harbouring individuals who are in the country illegally or wanted in other jurisdictions is both reckless and unlawful.

The RSVGPF urges all citizens to cooperate with law enforcement in ensuring our communities remain safe and secure.

Your information could help bring those responsible to justice. Speak up, because your silence helps no one.