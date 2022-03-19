Grenadians to pay more for animal feed and flour

Grenadians from Monday 21 March will be paying more for animal feed and flour, the hike in prices comes after an announcement from Caribbean Agro Industries.

Baking flour will increase by 12%, counter flour by 14%, and animal feed at 16%, the company indicated.

“These increases in prices of our products are significantly below many of the price increases of our production inputs. Wheat, corn, and soya meal for example have experienced significant increases over the past year in the amount of 63%, 56%, and EC$52 respectively,” the company stated.

Last week, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance, Mike Sylvester told Grenadians that a shortage of supplies on the international market is resulting in an upsurge in the prices of goods such as wheat, corn, and soybeans.

“Like fuel, these prices will reach us, we are price takers, who have no influence on how these prices go, we have no way to determine how these prices go…We do expect to see a significant increase in these prices domestically,” he said.

Grenada, imports about US$6 million in wheat products from the United States. The last time the company increased the cost of its products was in the first quarter of 2021.