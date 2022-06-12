There is a growing appetite for child sex abuse footage in Trinidad, according to United States-based Child Rescue Coalition (CRC) liaison Glen Pounder.

In an interview with the Sunday Express last Thursday, Pounder, who has been with CRC since 2019, said that through the use of CRC’s technology the Internet Protocol (IP) addresses of individuals streaming child sex abuse have been identified globally.

Based on IP addresses identified, Port of Spain tops the list of viewership, closely followed by Chaguanas. Other areas streaming such footage include New Grant, Maraval, Arima, San Fernando, Petit Valley, Sangre Grande, Point Fortin, Arouca, Couva and Mayaro.

An IP address is a unique identifier that allows information to be sent between devices on a network. The IP address contains locator information and makes devices accessible for communication.

Pounder said this area of the Internet cannot be accessed via Google.

“It is from the deep dark web where two-year-olds, four-year-olds are victims and no one wants to talk about it. It is so horrific.”