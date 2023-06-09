Air Canada doubles Flights to Grenada from October 29th

Canadians seeking warmth, adventure and relaxation this winter, will find it easier to find their respite in Grenada when Air Canada resumes service on October 29th with double the previous capacity. The Grenada Tourism Authorism Authority said the carrier will double its frequency to the destination to four weekly flights from Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) to Maurice Bishop International Airport (GND).

The Air Canada nonstop flights will operate on Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, departing at 9:30am from Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) and landing in Grenada’s Maurice Bishop International Airport (GND) at 3:55pm. The Grenada (GND) Toronto leg will depart at 4:55pm and arrive in Toronto (YYZ) at 9:55pm.

“We are pleased to be able to offer more connections between Grenada and Toronto with up to four flights per week,” said Nino Montagnese, Vice President at Air Canada Vacations. “This enhanced schedule will allow Canadian travelers to experience the unspoiled natural gems and crystalline waters of Grenada. Customers can also escape to paradise with ease with Air Canada Vacations’ robust collection of vacation packages.”

“The return of direct service by Air Canada to Grenada is a positive development for air transport relations between the airline and our country,” said Hon. Consul General Dawne Francois. “We have a very significant diaspora presence in Toronto and demand for travel to Grenada is at an all-time high.”

“Canada is an extremely important market for Grenada and traditionally has been our fourth largest source market behind USA, UK and the Caribbean. We will be frontloading a very aggressive campaign to ensure that we capitalize on this doubling of seat capacity,” says Petra Roach, CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority. “The equipment being utilized is the Boeing 737 Max 8 with 16 business class seats and 153 economy seats. Travelers can look forward to major events like Grenada Rugby World 7s taking place from November 30 – December 2 and Carriacou Parang Festival from December 15-17, to name a few. Grenada will also welcome two new luxury hotels to the island in Q4 2023 – Beach House and Six Senses.”

Six Senses at La Sagesse will mark the brand’s debut resort in the Caribbean this winter. Located on the south-eastern part of the island, Six Senses is designed in the style of a Caribbean village and is spread over 38 acres (15 hectares) of Grenada’s landscape. The resort will offer 56 guestrooms, seven one-bedroom villas and five two-bedroom villas.

In addition, Silversands Grenada Resorts will be adding 28 keys to their portfolio with the opening of a new luxury boutique hotel, Beach House by Silversands Grenada, nestled behind and atop a protective cliff on Portici Beach. Beach House by Silversands will feature both standalone 1-bedroom villas and two 2-bedroom suites.