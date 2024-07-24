GTA Leaders Share Reassurances with UK Travel Industry

Grenada Tourism Authority Leaders Update UK Travel Partners on Post-Hurricane Beryl Progress

The Chairman and CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) recently completed a successful visit to the United Kingdom, engaging with leading travel industry partners to provide critical updates on the rebuilding efforts in Grenada, Carriacou, and Petite Martinique. This strategic visit aimed to ensure that UK travel partners are fully equipped with the latest information and are prepared to answer any questions regarding the safety and viability of traveling to Grenada.

During the meetings, the GTA leadership emphasized that mainland Grenada remains open and ready to welcome tourists. They conveyed a clear and reassuring message: despite recent challenges, Grenada’s tourism industry is fully operational. The substantial progress in rebuilding efforts across the tri-island state was highlighted, demonstrating the resilience and determination of the Grenadian people. This visit was critical to reinforce confidence amongst the travel partners, allowing them to effectively communicate up to date information to their customers and stakeholders.

The UK is a key source market for Grenada, and has been showing strong growth and an increase in first-quarter visitor numbers in 2024.

The delegation also hosted a “Meet the Media” dinner with journalists from renowned consumer publications such as Conde Nast Traveller, National Geographic, Good Housekeeping and Aspire, as well as travel trade publications like Travel Weekly.

They also met with senior officials from airline partners British Airways and Virgin Atlantic to discuss ongoing support and strategies to ensure continued growth in visitor arrivals.

The GTA’s commitment to transparent communication and support for its partners remains unwavering as Grenada continues to offer a unique and vibrant tourism experience. Similar status update visits are planned for the US and Canadian markets in the coming months.