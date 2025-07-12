Guardsman St. Vincent and the Grenadines Limited is aware of the formal charges against one of its employees, in relation to the unfortunate incident that occurred on July 9, 2025 at Kingstown Co-operative Credit Union Ltd.

The Company is actively cooperating with the authorities. The incident stands in direct contravention to the Company’s core values, rigorous training programs and clearly communicated policies.

This isolated occurrence does not reflect the standards Guardsman St. Vincent demands of its employees. The safety of the public and the integrity of our operations remain our top priorities.

The Company’s focus now is on ensuring accountability, reinforcing our values internally, and continuing to serve all our stakeholders with the professionalism and care that they expect.

We thank the public for their understanding and patience, and extend our sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased.

No further comment will be made at this time while the legal process is ongoing.