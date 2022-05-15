A Cuban national was found in possession of a forged Canadian visa at Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) Saturday morning, prompting the Guyana Police Force to launch an investigation.

Around 03:50h, the Cuban was scheduled to board a Copa Airlines flight to Panama City.

He proceeded to the check-in point at the airport and presented his passport to a Copa Airlines Service representative, along with a visa stamped by the Canadian Embassy in Georgetown, Guyana.

“The passport and visa from Canada were examined and suspected to be forged. Copa Airlines’ representative contacted the Canadian Embassy for verification and was told the visa was fake,” the police said in a statement.

The suspect was immediately taken to the police, where he was arrested. He was taken into custody after his passport was lodged in the General Property Book of the Timehri Police Station.