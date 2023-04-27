Guyana: ‘Brazen’ attempts were made to steal 2020 Election: COI finds

The Commission of Inquiry (COI) examining Guyana’s contested 2020 Regional and General Elections discovered that three former senior officers of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) sought to “derail and corrupt” the process of certifying the votes.

Retired Justice of Appeal Stanley John, Chairman of the Commission of Inquiry (COI), handed over the findings to President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali yesterday.

Over 20 witnesses testified during the COI, which began on November 3, 2022 and ended on February 10, 2023.

It was chaired by John Carl A. Singh, former acting Chancellor of the Guyana Judiciary, and Justice of Appeal Godfrey Smith.

According to the COI report, former Chief Election Officer (CEO) Keith Lowenfield, Deputy Chief Election Officer (DCEO) Roxanne Myers, and Returning Officer (RO) Clairmont Mingo made “shockingly brazen attempts…to steal the election” in favor of the A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) government.

The vote manipulation occurred in Region Four, Guyana’s most populous district.

Statements of Poll (SoP) prepared for the district on Election Night did not match statistics in a spreadsheet utilized by Mingo to declare the region in favor of the APNU+AFC.

The SoP for voting box 4,062 is one example. The SoP reported 182 votes for the APNU+AFC and 43 votes for the People’s Progressive Party (PPP/C) on Election Night, while the spreadsheet used showed 292 votes for the APNU+AFC and 33 votes for the PPP/C.

Ballots counted during the countrywide recount of ballots a few months later matched the initial SoPs.

The former senior GECOM officials “abandoned all need for neutrality and impartiality and demonstrated a bias for a competing political party and, in the course of events over those days, demonstrated an open connection with that party and sought a desired result for that party,” according to the commissioners.

They also charged Lowenfield, Myers, and Mingo with “clear and deliberate attempts to frustrate, obstruct, and subvert the ascertainment of votes in electoral district No. 4.”

Lowenfield, Myers, Mingo, and former Public Health Minister Volda Lawrence are all on trial for fraud.

They’ve been released on bail.