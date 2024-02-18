Guyana breaks new ground in urology care with ultrasonic lithotripter

GPHC has integrated the state-of-the-art Swiss Lithoclast Master ultrasonic lithotripter into its urology facilities, setting a new standard for kidney stone treatment in Guyana. This cutting-edge equipment, the first of its kind in our country, comes with a remarkable investment of $13 million dollars.

The ultrasonic lithotripter utilizes advanced ultrasonic energy to pulverize kidney stones with precision, ensuring effective treatment while prioritizing patient comfort and safety. This groundbreaking technology is a game-changer, offering highly efficient and minimally invasive solutions, thus avoiding the need for open surgery.

– Quicker procedures

– Reduced recovery times

– Improved experience for patients with large and complex kidney stones

GPHC remains dedicated to improving the level of patient care, ensuring that our fellow Guyanese receive the highest standard of care right here at home. We are proud to be at the forefront of medical innovation, making a positive impact on the lives of our patients.

So far, the ultrasonic lithotripter has been successfully utilized in 20 cases, demonstrating its immediate impact on patient care.