Guyana breaks new ground in urology care with ultrasonic lithotripter

- 𝐆𝐏𝐇𝐂 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐊𝐢𝐝𝐧𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭!
We’re thrilled to announce a groundbreaking development in urologic care at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC)!
GPHC has integrated the state-of-the-art Swiss Lithoclast Master ultrasonic lithotripter into its urology facilities, setting a new standard for kidney stone treatment in Guyana. This cutting-edge equipment, the first of its kind in our country, comes with a remarkable investment of $13 million dollars.
The ultrasonic lithotripter utilizes advanced ultrasonic energy to pulverize kidney stones with precision, ensuring effective treatment while prioritizing patient comfort and safety. This groundbreaking technology is a game-changer, offering highly efficient and minimally invasive solutions, thus avoiding the need for open surgery.
– Quicker procedures
– Reduced recovery times
– Improved experience for patients with large and complex kidney stones
Since its introduction, more than twenty individuals have already benefited from this revolutionary technology!
GPHC remains dedicated to improving the level of patient care, ensuring that our fellow Guyanese receive the highest standard of care right here at home. We are proud to be at the forefront of medical innovation, making a positive impact on the lives of our patients.
So far, the ultrasonic lithotripter has been successfully utilized in 20 cases, demonstrating its immediate impact on patient care.