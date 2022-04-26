Guyana calls for a fairer money lending system for SIDS

Guyana on Tuesday called for a fairer money lending scheme that takes into consideration that some countries are more vulnerable to major disasters.

Guyana’s Finance Minister Dr Ashni Singh, addressing the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) Forum on financing for development, said many countries have incurred significant debt through varied attempts at saving human lives and preventing further harm to their economy.

He said even as countries were preparing for a gradual return to a semblance of normalcy, the ongoing crisis has again brought “tragic human consequences” and “severe economic dislocation.”

Singh told the virtual and in-person conference that the ramifications of these global crises, including the Russian invasion of Ukraine, are “felt most sharply” by the most vulnerable- like small island developing states (SIDS).

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) in a recent report noted that global economic growth is projected to slow from an estimated 6.1 per cent in 2021 to 3.6 per cent this year.

Guyana, specifically, is expected to record a nearly 50 per cent rate of economic growth- due to its nascent oil industry. But the country, according to the Finance Minister, is diligently focusing on “resilient economic growth” through diversification and improved competitiveness.

The IMF Tuesday reported that Guyana, classified as a Caribbean commodity exporter, will record economic growth of 20.2 per cent this year, dropping to 16.4 per cent next year.

Singh told the UN forum that small, vulnerable countries should have access to more just lending schemes.

“This is critical for Small Island developing states which suffer the illusion of middle-income status but which are, in reality, disproportionately and acutely vulnerable and face difficulties accessing financing consistent with their needs,” the Finance Minister emphasised.

Singh said that the vulnerabilities of countries should be used as a measure to determine access to concessional financing, adding with this type of finance the most vulnerable countries of the world can recover and rebuild their economies better.

The UN said that the 2022 Financing for Sustainable Development Report (FSDR) provides the substantive input for discussions at the ECOSOC Forum on Financing for Development.