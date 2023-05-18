Guyana: Cardiologist notes increase in heart attacks among young people

Statistics going back more than a decade ago would show the average age for a Guyanese hit by a heart attack to be within the 40s to 50s range. In recent times however, a worrying trend has developed where Guyanese in their 20s and 30s are heading into local hospitals with massive heart attacks. This concerning observation was shared by Interventional Cardiologist and Cardiac Electrophysiologist, Dr. Mahedra Carpen.

During an exclusive interview with Guyana Standard, Dr. Carpen, who heads the Medical Services and Cardiology Department at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), said his finding became most prevalent during the past two years.

Dr. Carpen said, “The thing that has bothered me the most is I am starting to see persons in their 20s and early 30s coming in with massive heart attacks. It is females and males, but it seems like it’s a little bit more in females.”

He said this is to be in stark contrast to his observations in 2012, where the average age of heart attacks stood within the 40s and 50s range. “Because of our population make up, where you have South Asian descendants etc. we have a higher risk of heart disease while persons of Afro descendants have a higher risk of hypertension, stroke, kidney failure, etc.”

Dr. Carpen said there seems to be a rapid transition of such illnesses into the 20-30-year-old group. “A number of those patients, when you delve into what’s going on with them, there is this new habit of vaping you know, the whole ‘woke thing’ about smoking and having a smoke with your friends. There are too many people who have that factor in common for me to just say, ‘Well oh, it’s coincidental.”

Dr. Carpen said the link between cases of vaping or smoking of other instruments and young people with heart attacks is the most concerning finding he has come across as a cardiologist with 10 plus years of experience in this country. He said it is advisable that persons avoid such habits.

Dr. Carpen also expressed concerns about other contributing factors such as poor eating habits. As oil-driven development remains on an accelerated axis, Dr. Carpen said Guyana is likely to see an influx of fast-food chains. Even as persons indulge in these delights, he implored that the majority of one’s diet must consist of nutritious food. He said this must be complemented by a sustainable exercise routine. “I’m not saying don’t eat the fast food, but do so in moderation,” the heart surgeon appealed while noting that from time to time, he too indulges in his fair share of egg balls and fish cakes.

The cardiologist also advised for persons to practice regular health screening which provides key information on blood sugar and cholesterol levels as well as kidney function. Dr. Carpen said this would go a far way in ensuring early interventive action is taken to improve one’s health.

Source : Guyana Standard