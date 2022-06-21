Guyana Commission of Inquiry announces 2020 general election inquiry

In the wake of the 2020 General and Regional Elections, the President of Guyana has announced a Commission of Inquiry.

A statement from the Office of the President reads: “In keeping with my commitment to establish a Commission of Inquiry (COI) to inquire into the events of the 2020 General and Regional Elections, I am pleased to announce that the following persons shall be appointed to conduct this inquiry:

Chairman of the Commission-Retired Justice of Appeal Stanley John; Former Attorney General, High Court Judge and Acting Justice of Appeal in the Eastern Caribbean, Godfrey P. Smith SC; Former Chair and Chief Elections Commissioner of India, Dr S. Y. Quraishi; and, Former Chancellor (Ag), Carl Singh OR CCH.

To assist the Commission with its work, Dr Afari Jayan and Dr Nasim Zaidi will serve as resource personnel.”

The President of Guyana says in the coming weeks, the intended Commissioners and resource personnel will review the reports and documentation, set out modalities and commence work.