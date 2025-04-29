Guyana: Curfew Imposed to Prevent Further Chaos

In wake of widespread fiery protests in several parts of Guyana and the robbery and looting of businesses, the Ministry of Home Affairs has announced that with immediate effect, there shall be no public meetings, gatherings and assemblies of persons, procession or marches in any public space during the hours of 12:30am and 5:00am.

In the Gazetted Order signed by the Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, it stated that the order was being implemented in the interest of good order and public safety, taking effect from the 29th of April 2025.

The order came following a night that saw fires being set to major roadways in several parts of the country and some businesses in Georgetown being looted, with robberies also being reported.

The Guyana Police Force in a statement early this morning made it clear that all video footage, images, and other available evidence are being actively reviewed by the Guyana Police Force, and all persons implicated in criminal conduct, including, arson, blocking and burning public roadways, malicious damage and destruction to private and public properties, personal violence, and acts of terror and domestic terrorism, shall be arrested and charged.