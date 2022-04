During a house search in Lamaha Gardens on Saturday, members of Guyana’s Customs Anti Narcotic Unit (CANU) seized marijuana and cocaine.

A search of the house revealed 2.292 kg of cocaine worth approximately GYD$2.4 million.

64 grams of marijuana were also found.

In connection with the drug seizure, Keith King, 55, Dexter Stewart, 49, Altheann Lyte, 33, and a male underage were arrested.

A lumber shipment containing cocaine was found by CANU in 2013 after King was arrested.