Guyana to pursue a low carbon transportation infrastructure

Guyana will be pursuing a low carbon transportation infrastructure to reduce the demand for imported fossil fuels for vehicular transport in 2022, according to Prime Minister Retired Brigadier Mark Phillips.

Speaking on Thursday on day three of the International Energy Conference and Expo, he said Guyana remains committed to a low carbon economy, while at the same time advancing its transition away from conventional energy sources.

“To accomplish this, we intend to foster the development of an electric vehicle industry to substitute fossil fuels with electricity while enhancing the ability of the electric grid to integrate high levels of intermittent renewable energy.

“To this end, the installation of fast-charging stations for electric vehicles will be piloted in 2022 in Regions Three, Four and Six. This would be supplemented with future initiatives to increase efficiency levels of vehicle consumption of fuel,” Prime Minister Phillips said.

He noted that the new oil-producing nation intends to create an energy mix using low carbon energy resources such as solar, hydro, wind, biomass and natural gas.

Phillips said the energy mix will lead to more than 500 megawatts of newly installed energy over the next five years. It was pointed out that the Gas-to-Energy Project, will play a major role in government’s effort.

“The project will provide 300 megawatts of power to the national grid and is expected to result in substantial cost savings for power generation while reducing electricity costs to consumers by at least 50 per cent. In parallel, the implementation of the 165 megawatts Amaila falls hydropower project will be advanced to further enhance our nation’s energy security,” he said.

The prime minister pointed out that Guyana’s energy transition will generally undergo three stages. From 2022 to 2027, there will be a combination of natural gas, hydro and solar power. Stage two will see the replacement of heavy fuel oil, the expansion of wind farms and the commissioning of Guyana’s second hydro plant from 2027 to 2032. The third phase which will commence from 2032 onwards will see the continued expansion of those projects using new technology.

The prime minister reiterated that Guyana remains committed to achieving a low carbon economy, and added that the transition to clean energy will remain a national priority. (LOOP NEWS)