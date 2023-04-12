Guyana extends Licensing Round deadline for 14 offshore blocks

The Ministry of Natural Resources stated today that the bid submission deadline for the Guyana 2022 Licensing Round has been extended to July 15, 2023.

When the licensing round for 14 offshore blocks was launched on December 9, 2022, the planned deadline for submissions was April 14, 2023.

According to a ministry statement, the industry input and the rapid pace of modernizing the oil and gas regulatory framework highlight the prolonged bidding period for the nation’s first competitive offshore oil and gas licensing round.

“The Round, which officially began on December 9, 2022, continues to pique global interest, and the government has benefited from insightful feedback during the consultation periods for the Indicative Terms and Guidelines and the draft model production sharing agreements (PSAs).”

“At the same time, the government recognizes that the new era of oil and gas development, facilitated by this and future rounds, must be governed by a modern regulatory framework, and has been thoroughly moving the finalisation of the model PSA, as promised in this government’s manifesto, as well as the overhaul and strengthening of the 1986 Petroleum (Exploration and Production) Act,” the statement said.

The administration has recently finalized agreements with PGS Exploration (UK) Limited and CGG Data Services to reprocess additional 2D seismic data relevant to the tender blocks, according to the statement. Existing and potential licensing round participants will benefit from the availability of additional seismic data that can be licensed to further inform bids made.