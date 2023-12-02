Guyana: ‘False’ claims of chicken smuggling debunked by Agriculture Ministry

Guyana Agriculture Ministry slams false accusation of chicken smuggling

The Minister and the Ministry of Agriculture in Guyana says it refutes in the strongest possible terms what it says are malicious, false and libelous claims and allegations of the smuggling of chicken.

A statement says the decision to import chicken was made by the Government of Guyana. This became necessary since the local chicken consumption has vastly increased, resulting in the local supply being unable to meet the growing demand.

In addition to the increased local consumption, the local chicken industry was seriously affected by an outbreak of avian influenza in the United States of America earlier in this year. That outbreak, in turn, negatively affected the importation of hatching eggs, which led to the depletion of an already inadequate supply of chicken in Guyana.

The decision to import chicken was to not only ensure adequate supplies but also to stabilise prices in an effort to protect consumers.

In the circumstances, the Guyana Marketing Corporation (GMC), a Public Corporation, owned and controlled by the Government of Guyana and which falls under the supervisory authority of the Ministry of Agriculture was duly instructed and authorised to import chicken in order to meet the demand of the local market.

The Ministry is calling on the office of the Leader of the Opposition to withdraw this allegation immediately.

It says the statement has already been sent for legal advice and unless withdrawn, legal proceedings will be instituted.