Guyana: Fire claims the lives of two sisters left unattended at home

Two little girls were killed in a fire in Guyana.

The fatalities were named as nine-year-old Anamika Hardat, who was crippled, and her three-year-old sister Shameena by the Guyana Fire and Rescue Service (GFS).

The terrible fire broke out just after 1 p.m. on Wednesday inside the two-story wooden and concrete house that the girls shared with ten other family members, according to GFS.

The sisters were left at home, Lot 60-61 Belmont, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara, without adult supervision, according to GFS.

GFS said it sent out fire tenders to put out the fire, but the house was destroyed.

The fire department expressed sadness over the loss of two young lives.

GFS is continuing to investigate the fire to determine how it started.