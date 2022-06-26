Guyana: Gautier Fernandes, alleged murder suspect, caught after 20 years

After eluding Guyana police for 20 years, the suspect in Roshinie Sooklall’s 2002 murder was captured yesterday by police ranks acting on information they received.

Police from the Anna Regina Police Station arrested 51-year-old Gautier Jerome Fernandes at the Onderneeming/Sand Pit area on the Essequibo Coast.

In 2002, Fernandes, a labourer, was arrested for the alleged murder of Roshinie Sooklall at Diamond, East Bank Demerara.

Currently, he is being held at the Anna Regina Police Station.

