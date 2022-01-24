Guyana Gov’t Launches Gender-Based Violence App

[CMC] – The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security in Guyana, has announced that a Gender-Based Violence App entitled ‘iMatter’ is available for download as efforts continue to tackle domestic violence.

According to Minister Dr. Vindhya Persaud, “the app is part of the continuing work we are doing to tackle domestic violence. I wanted to ensure that persons out there have multiple ways to reach out for help, and putting the panic button in the app was something I insisted on. Calling 914 is literally at our fingertips, as the 914-panic button in the app is linked directly to the 914 number.”

Persaud said that the team working on the app spared no effort in its review in order to have a user-friendly app that contains information and educational resources that will appeal to all ages and needs.

“I appeal to persons living in violent situations to get on to 914, either by phone or app, because you matter to us and we do not want to see continued acts of violence that leave so much death, pain and scars in their wake. I encourage people to have every member of their family download the “iMatter App”, let’s save lives and stop the violence.”

This technological development allows persons to access help and resources on gender-based violence and is a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security and the Guyana Spotlight Initiative, a European Union–United Nations global partnership to eliminate all forms of violence against women and girls.

Its creation involved initial input by a local GBV activist while Techlify Inc. took the app to its current form under the guidance of UNFPA and the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security.

The application was launched in March, 2021.

The categories in the app that can be selected include sexual violence and disability, sexual exploitation and abuse, trafficking in persons, domestic violence, child abuse and elderly abuse.