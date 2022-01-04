GUYANA: Husband and wife killed in apparent murder-suicide

East Bank Demerara – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has revealed that an examination of two bodies, a 27-year-old woman and her 25-year-old man shows three gunshot wounds in total.

The woman had a wound above her right eye and another wound to her abdomen while the man had a single gunshot wound to his head, by his right-side temple.

Based on investigations so far, it is believed that the man shot his wife and then turned the weapon on himself.

It is believed that the incident occurred when firecrackers and other explosive devices were being used by persons in the area.

The discovery of the bodies at the couple’s East Bank Demerara (EBD) home was made on Tuesday by a relative who started to grow suspicious after both the husband and wife were not answering their phones.

Police said there were no damages or suspected forced entry seen on the building they lived in.

The suspected firearm was examined/processed for fingerprints but none was detected.

Police said several persons in the area were questioned but no useful information was obtained.