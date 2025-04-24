An independent international pathologist is scheduled to arrive in Guyana this afternoon at 17:30 hrs to conduct a post-mortem examination on the body of 11-year-old Adrianna Younge.

The young girl was tragically found dead in the pool of the Double Day Hotel in Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo, sending shockwaves across the nation.

In a statement earlier today, President Dr. Irfaan Ali reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to uncovering the full truth surrounding the circumstances of Adrianna’s death.

“No resource will be spared in getting to the facts and the truth,” President Ali assured. He also directed the Commissioner of Police to assemble a special investigative team to examine every aspect of the incident.

While maintaining full confidence in Guyana’s local pathologists, the government has opted to engage an external expert to ensure transparency and build public confidence in the investigation’s findings.

The independent pathologist, Dr. Shubhakar Karra Paul, is arriving from Barbados and brings extensive expertise in forensic and legal medicine. He also assisted local forensic experts with the identification of persons who died in the horrific fire at the Mahdia Secondary School Female Dormitory in May 2023.