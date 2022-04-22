Nigel Abraham, 30, was arrested in Barima-Waini after he was wanted for the murder of his foster son, 17-year-old Daniel Wilson.

April 17 was the date of the incident. During the incident, the victim’s cousin, Ron Moonsammy, 19, was also stabbed to the chest and is receiving medical care.

The foster father is said to have stabbed his son with a knife after they argued while drinking alcohol together.

Moonsammy intervened and tried to help his cousin, but the suspect allegedly stabbed him in the chest.

Moonsammy was taken to the Mabaruma Public Hospital in a critical condition, and was later transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital for further treatment.

The Guyana Police Force initially claimed the suspect was in custody, but later clarified that he was actually on the run.