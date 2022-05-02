On Monday, the Guyana Defence Coast Guard confirmed that the body of one of the two people missing since a tug boat capsized last Friday was found and that the search continues for the second person.

The body of 29-year-old Richard John has been found near the site where the tugboat capsized in Canje Creek, Guyana.

Officials said the search is continuing for Shellon Williamson, the girlfriend of John. She was on the tub boat with two others, including Keon Jannis and Captain Dennis John.

The vessel’s captain told reporters that he was cooking on the boat when Williamson began to go below the shed. Soon after, she called out, saying that water had entered the boat.

As they attempted to bail out the water, the boat leaned and capsized.