Guyana: Man found dead in Hotel; Woman leaps from room window after Police summoned

The wife and other family members of a 46-year-old man found dead in a Quamina Street, Georgetown hotel on Friday afternoon have asked the police to undertake a thorough inquiry into the man’s death.

A receptionist discovered the lifeless corpse of Omar Ally in a room at the Quamina Guest House, seconds after a loud commotion was heard in the room.

Ally was last seen alive at lunchtime on Friday, when he left his job at a Main Street store after getting a phone call.

According to the dead man’s relatives, the hotel receptionist told them that the man had booked into the hotel with a woman on Friday afternoon, but that during the afternoon, loud noises were heard in the room.

When the receptionist went to the room, she saw the man’s body on the floor, with the woman standing over it. The receptionist informed family that the woman claimed Ally had fallen and hurt his head, and that she needed to leave the area right away.

As hotel employees called the cops, the woman jumped from her second-floor window onto the street, landing on the ground.

A surveillance footage showed the woman limping away from the event, dressed in shorts and a brassiere and holding her blouse.

When family members saw the video clip, they were astonished and perplexed because the woman in the video was someone they knew well. She is claimed to live across the street from the family’s B’ Field, Sophia house, but she has not been seen since Friday, when the event occurred.

Afeeza Ally, the man’s daughter, said the family was even more astonished and perplexed when hotel personnel verified that their father and the woman seen in the surveillance footage were regular visitors to the hotel, particularly on Friday afternoons.

Family members reported seeing a wound on the back of the man’s skull as well as scrapes on his face.

An investigation was initiated after police officers were called to the location.

However, family members have complained that investigators have not kept them up to date on the man’s death or efforts to find the woman who was with him when he died.

