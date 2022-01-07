Guyana: Mother And Daughter Die After House Collapses

Stabroek News:– A mother and her daughter died tragically on 5th January at Bonasika Creek when their house collapsed as they were feeding their puppies.

The police today named the victims as a 35-year-old farmer, Seematie Chandra and her 6-year-old daughter Christine Sookdeo. Reports are that the mother and daughter were under the house feeding puppies when the house collapsed around 4 pm, the police say.

The deceased and her daughter resided at the Lower Bonasika Creek, Essequibo River address with two other children and her 45-year-old husband, Tulsieram Sookdeo, who is also a farmer.

According to the grieving husband, he left home yesterday at about 3.50 pm to burn bushes on another plot of land two lots away.

At the time, his wife and children were at home. Shortly after he received information from a neighbour that his house had collapsed and that his wife and daughter, who were under the house feeding the puppies, had been pinned under the house beams.

As a result, he hurried home, where he found his wife and daughter beneath the collapsed house.

With assistance from villagers, the bodies were removed and transported via boat to Parika Hubu Stelling.

The bodies were further transported to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, where they were pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor on duty.