GUYANA: Mother loses three children in deadly fire started by abusive ex

Lee Yan LaSur
The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has issued a wanted bulletin for a man after a deadly fire at Barnwell North, East Bank Demerara, Guyana,

Three children, aged 1, 6 and 8, lost their lives in the fire.

According to reports, the fire broke out around 01:25 a.m. The children’s mother, a 23-year-old woman, was working at the time.

The woman works as a security guard to care for children whose fathers are absent.

Residents of the community said the woman was involved in an abusive relationship with a man who had threatened to burn down her house previously.

