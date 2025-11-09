Guyana: Pilot suspended after landing plane at construction site

Pilot suspended as GCAA probes landing at construction site and risky take-off

A pilot working with Air Services Limited, who mistakenly landed a Cessna 208 Grand Caravan Aircraft at a school construction site in Lumidpau, Region 9 and took off from the location nearly hitting a fence, has been suspended by the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority pending a full investigation.

The pilot’s name has not been revealed.

The investigation into the incident which occurred on the 6th November, is expected to be completed within a week.

In a statement, the GCAA said the aircraft bearing the registration 8R-THR, has also been grounded. Air Services Limited has been notified of the investigations, the GCAA said.

The incident left construction workers at the school site and villagers confused as the aircraft landed on a small pathway on the construction site. After realizing his mistake, the pilot made several attempts before eventually taking off from the site. The take-off was captured on camera and showed the aircraft narrowly missing an opened gate and fence.

Aviation experts have blamed the pilot for several breaches. One expert said landing at the wrong location can happen to even experienced pilots, but attempting multiple takeoffs from a rough, unsuitable surface, ultimately striking a fence on departure, reflects a breakdown in decision, making, discipline, and the fundamental principles every pilot learns under Air Law and standard operating procedures.

Other pilots have stated that the pilot at the centre of the probe should have parked and secured the aircraft immediately after his landing, and inform his company and the Civil Aviation Authority to report the incident, rather than risking the his life and the lives of others with a risky take off.