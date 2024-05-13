Guyana: Students Assist Police in Murder Investigation

Students assisting police in murder probe

Two students are assisting police in their investigations into the murder of a 33-year-old machine operator, who was fatally stabbed during a robbery last Friday night.

Police said the students, ages 14 and 15 years old have been held in connection with the murder of John Williams that occurred in the heart of the capital, Georgetown.

“The said two suspects were questioned, and they claimed that the intent was to rob the victim. A green handle knife was found in the waist of the 15-year-old when he was arrested, which was marked sealed and lodged,” police said.

The police said they also searching for another suspect, whom they have named as 19-year old Daniel Badley, an unemployed man of East Coast Demerara.

According to the police, the killing occurred at about 9:15 pm (local time) last Friday when Williams, with a green haversack on his back, was confronted by the three suspects.

“It is alleged that the 15-year-old held on to Williams haversack and he put up a resistance as a result one of the suspects dealt Williams a stab to his left upper chest, with a knife, Williams immediately fell face down on the roadway motionless,” police said.

The body has since been taken to the Memorial Gardens mortuary awaiting post-mortem examination.