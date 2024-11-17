Guyana: Suspect’s Suicide Follows Murder of 28-Yro Woman

Woman chopped to death, partner dies by suicide

Police are investigating the alleged murder of Thagewante Motie, a 28-year-old woman from Supply Squatting Area, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

She was seriously wounded (chopped to the neck and arm) at about 21:00hrs on November 14 at her address in Supply, Mahaica.

She was admitted as a patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation and died at about 16:00hrs two days later, November 16, while receiving treatment in the recovery room at GPHC.

The suspect has been identified as Uram Doorbassa, also known as ‘Anil’, a 26-year-old Labourer from Belmonte, Mahaica, ECD, who died by suicide after chopping the victim.

He died on November 16 while receiving treatment at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.

Police investigations indicate that at about 21:00hrs on Thursday 14th November 2024, the suspect and victim had an argument in the victim’s yard. The suspect eventually used a cutlass and chopped the victim twice, once on the neck and the other on her arm.

The suspect eventually drank a poisonous substance and they both were admitted at the GPHC where they later succumbed.