Guyana: Teen,15, appears in court on 19 murder charges

Teenager in Guyana appears in court on 19 murder charges

Magistrate Sunil Scarce deferred the hearing against a 15-year-old girl in Guyana, charged with 19 counts of homicide in connection with a fire at the Mahdia Secondary School’s dormitory last week, to July 5.

The adolescent, who is being represented by a legal team, cannot be identified.

When she appeared in court through Zoom, she was not compelled to enter a plea to the indictable offence.

She has now been confined to the capital’s Juvenile Holding Centre.

Source : CMC