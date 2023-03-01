Guyana to implement a “one card” system for all electronic transactions

Guyana to introduce ‘one card’ system for consolidated electronic transactions

The government aims to implement a new system to unify public and private transactions, according to President Dr. Mohammed Irfaan Ali.

Ali stated that the “One Card” system will be utilized for banking, receiving social services, and identification.

“Everyone must now migrate to the electronic platform that will support conducting business, bringing efficiency, reducing the cost of doing business, improving transparency, accountability, and advancing a modern governance architecture,” Ali stated yesterday at the opening of Guyana’s newest Teleperformance branch on Middle and Thomas Streets.

Ali emphasized that such arrangements exist in India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

By a partnership between Guyana and multinational corporations, the card will be presented.

Ali stated that the single information device will result in a more efficient use of resources, which will ultimately lead to an improvement in service delivery, and represents an important milestone in the country’s modernization efforts.

“We cannot develop [Guyana] in a linear fashion… It is unrealistic to expect that we can catch up in a straight line. “We must bypass the obstacles, reach the best, and then go backwards to convince our people to accept the great, and this is exactly what we are doing,” the president emphasized.

It is hoped that the novel approach to data management would serve as a model for other nations.