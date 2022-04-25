Guyana to receive more than US$100 million from oil sales

The government of Guyana says it has received its first entitlement lift of Unit Gold crude from the Liza Unity Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading (FPSO) platform.

The price forecast for this first lift of Unit Gold crude for Guyana is US$106 per barrel.

The government reported that the usual lifting entitlement of one million barrels of oil had been loaded over the weekend onto the vessel MV DIMITRIOS.

After a competitive bidding process involving five companies, including Stabroek Block covertures, the first cargo of Guyana’s lifting entitlement was sold to ExxonMobil Sales and Supply LLC.

“The ExxonMobil affiliate bid was the best on the differential price for the crude oil and no marketing fees will be charged to the lifter. This is a one-time deal. The government of Guyana is working to ensure that Guyana receives the best price for both the Liza and Unity Gold crudes, according to the government statement”.