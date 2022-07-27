Guyana urges US to crack down on Guyanese who fuel racial tensions

In a statement on Tuesday, Guyana said it asked the FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation) for help in cracking down on persons in North America who are allegedly spreading racial hatred and fomenting terrorism in the country.

Attorney General Anil Nandlall said he had informed “the team that the State of Guyana has already lodged formal complaints with various important offices and agencies in the United States on this matter, including the FBI and he is using this opportunity to reiterate those reports requesting actions from US authorities against these perpetrators who operate with impunity from the United States”.

A statement issued by the Attorney General’s Chambers said Nandlall had made the request in talks with an FBI team here that included FBI Legal Attache, James Markley; FBI’s Assistant Legal Attache Derek Kreitensteid, and Mayan L. Shih of the US State Department.

Markley is the lead officer of the FBI for the Caribbean region, including 27 countries from Bermuda to Guyana and is based in Barbados, while Kreitensteid is based in Trinidad and Tobago.

According to the statement, Nandlall said he pointed to many persons who use social media platforms, in particular the US, to spew racial hostilities and create ethnic strife among segments of the Guyana population, inciting and aiding and abetting riotous conduct and even domestic terrorism in Guyana.

Nandlall said cyberspace is the new emerging platform where serious criminal offences in Guyana and globally are being committed.

The Guyana Police Force in December 2021 issued a wanted bulletin for Rickford Burke, an outspoken critic of the ruling People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) in and out of office. He has consistently accused that party of perpetrating racism against Afro-Guyanese.

The authorities said Burke is wanted for questioning in relation to a number of offences including inciting racial hostility, sedition, seditious libel, using a computer to coerce and intimidate, inciting provocation of a breach of the peace, and inciting public terror.

But Burke has since rejected that bulletin saying that it is an attempt to silence him.

“I will not be silenced. I live in the United States of America- the greatest country in the world. The First Amendment of the United States Constitution gives me the right to free speech. The Guyana government and the PPP does not have jurisdiction over anybody in the Diaspora, over no American citizen, over no Guyanese that live abroad and they will not infringe on my or anyone else’s constitutional right to speak out, to condemn racism,” he said then.