Guyana welcomes Venezuela’s submission on the border dispute

The Guyana government says it has been informed that Venezuela has objected to the decision of the Hague-based International Court of Justice (ICJ) that it has the right to hear and determine the country’s argument for a final settlement of the longstanding border dispute between the two neighbouring countries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said it had received a letter from the ICJ Registrar indicating that Venezuela had submitted preliminary objections to the admissibility of the case before the Court.

“The Ministry recognises that the Rules of Procedures of the ICJ allow for such an objection to be lodged and considered by the Court, and that, as a consequence, the proceedings on the merits of the case are suspended until the Court rules on Preliminary Objections.

“The Guyana Government will submit its observations with dispatch as soon as the Court advises of the time by which it expects to receive them,” the ministry said.

It said that at all times Guyana has “steadfastly adhered to the rule of international law and the rules of procedures of the ICJ with regard to this matter and we shall continue to do so”.

Already, Guyana has submitted its Memorial on the merits of its case against Venezuela, arguing that the 1899 Arbitral Award which determined the boundaries between the two countries is legal and valid.

The ministry noted that Venezuela had previously not recognised the ICJ jurisdiction to hear the case and “by submitting an objection at this advanced stage of the proceedings before the ICJ, the Venezuelan Government is patently engaging in an effort to delay the Court’s final judgement on the merits of the case”.

“Nevertheless, by this action, the Venezuelan government now joins the judicial process which Guyana has always urged it to do, a step that Guyana welcomes, confident of the validity of its position on the merits of the case,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said

Guyana has on several occasions cautioned Caracas against using the border claim to the mineral, forest and oil-rich Essequibo region as a negotiating centrepiece while violating international law.

Under the first partial accord, the parties came together around Venezuela’s historical claim to what it calls the Guayana Esequiba territory, which includes offshore oil acreage controlled by Guyana.

Guyana officials have in the past expressed confidence that the ICJ will rule in the country’s favour that the 1899 Arbitral Award, which settled the boundary between then British Guiana and Venezuela, remains valid.

Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries have maintained their support for Guyana in its territorial dispute with Venezuela and at their inter-sessional summit in Belize in March, reiterated such support after receiving “an update on the most recent developments in the controversy”.

The leaders said that they had taken note of Guyana’s decision to submit its Memorial in accordance with the schedule set by the ICJ concerning the validity of the Arbitral Award of 1899 and the related question of the definitive settlement of the land boundary between the two countries.

“Heads of Government reiterated their full support for the ongoing judicial process that is intended to bring a peaceful and definitive end to the long-standing controversy between the two countries and urged Venezuela to participate in the process.

Heads of Government reaffirmed their firm and unwavering support for the maintenance and preservation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Guyana,” the communique noted.