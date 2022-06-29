Guyana: Woman bites attacker’s tongue during attempted rape

A 30-year-old fisherman, identified as Ajay Jag, who allegedly tried raping a 23-year-old woman, had a piece of his tongue bitten off.

The young woman’s mother said her daughter was also beaten by the suspect who was armed with a knife. The young woman remains traumatised and suffered injuries to her fingers, face, neck, and abdomen.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has recommended charges for the fisherman; he is expected to appear in court on Wednesday and remain in police custody.

The woman said her daughter started screaming and attempted to run but the suspect grabbed her.

“When she run, he scrambled her and tried to pull her into an empty lot where there is a lot of bush. He told her: ‘he gotta get sex’.”

According to the mother, during the attack, the suspect reportedly strangled her daughter during which she blacked out. When the young woman regained consciousness, her clothing was pulled below the knees and the suspect was kissing her. It was then she used the opportunity to bite his tongue.

“Besides that, he had already pulled out a knife, her fingers them get cut on it from the knife that she hold,” the mother explained.

After he was bitten, the suspect ran away and the young woman was rescued by neighbours.

The mother said her daughter is now living in fear and hopes that justice will be served.

“She doesn’t want to eat, she is frightened and studying what this boy going to do to her,” the mother said.

The young woman’s cousin and a friend managed to apprehend the suspect minutes after the attack.