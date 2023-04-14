Guyana: Woman pleads not guilty to threatening life of President Ali

A 59-year-old woman, who has pleaded not guilty to threatening the life of President Dr Irfaan Ali last weekend, will return to court next week Tuesday.

However, Zalena Ali, who was placed on GUY$25,000 (One Guyana dollar=US$0.004 cents) bail, has been fined GUY$75,000 after she pleaded guilty to attempting to excite racial hostility or ill will against an Afro-Guyanese man.

The Indo-Guyanese woman used racially charged labels during a social media video to abuse Raynard Sobers.

But Ali has pleaded not guilty to the charge of threatening language committed last Sunday on President Ali in a post on social media in contradiction with the Racial Hostility Act.

“The president needs to be assassinated,” the woman says when asked by an unseen and unidentified person to repeat what she said in the video that was posted on TikTok on April 9, 2023.

Police are also investigating a report posted on social media where an Indo-Guyanese man is urging that Afro-Guyanese be severely harmed. The Racial Hostility Act prohibits the publication of details of such allegations.