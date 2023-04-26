Guyana: Woman who wanted to end marriage stabbed 22 times

Sophia woman stabbed 22 times, husband in custody
Detectives in Regional Division 4’A’ are probing the murder of 31-year-old Lisa George of Lot 604 ‘C’ Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown at about 3 am today.
The 31-year-old victim was allegedly stabbed about her body 22 times by her reputed husband, Meshack Douglas, a 23-year-old security guard of Charlestown, Georgetown, who was arrested at the scene.
Enquiries disclosed that the now-dead woman wanted to end the relationship she had shared with the suspect for the past seven months due to ongoing issues, the police said.
