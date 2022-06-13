Guyana: WPA observes Walter Rodney’s assassination anniversary

The Guyana Working People’s Alliance (WPA) is marking the 42nd anniversary of the assassination of its co-leader, Dr Walter Rodney, on Monday (Today) with a pledge to help create an organised national movement to resist “dictatorship” and create a new political order based on power-sharing, Loop Caribbean reported.

Rodney was killed after being supplied with a bomb in a walkie-talkie by then Guyana Defence Force (GDF) electronics expert, Sergeant Gregory Smith, who then fled to French Guiana until his death from cancer in 2002.

According to the publication , Last year, the PPP Civic-led administration amended Rodney’s death records to reflect that he was assassinated and that the 1988 inquest into Rodney’s death would be invalidated because it states that he died as a result of misadventure.

The National Security Archive stated that Dr Walter Rodney was an internationally acclaimed author of six scholarly books and numerous academic articles that documented the devastating effects of slavery and colonial imperialism in Africa and the Caribbean. He extended his critical analysis to explain how those effects continued to prevent the progress of newly formed neocolonial governments.

The Walter Rodney Foundation states that In the nearly ten months in 1968, while a professor at UWI, Jamaica, Walter Rodney not only taught but also spoke to groups in the depressed areas of Kingston and rural areas. He had an extraordinary ability to speak with and listen to working-class people and unemployed youth. He explained the significance of Africa to Caribbean history, and the importance of the struggles against the racial and social legacies of slavery and colonialism (1969).

He joined others to object to the socio-economic and political direction of the government. Unlike his counterparts, however, Rodney involved the working class, including the Rastafarians (one of Jamaica’s most marginalized groups) in this dialogue. His articles, speeches, and lectures to these groups were published as Groundings with My Brothers and became central to the Caribbean Black Power Movement.

Rodney’s activities garnered the Jamaican government’s ire and after attending the 1968 Black Writers’ Conference in Montreal, Canada he was banned from re-entering the country. This decision was to have profound repercussions, sparking widespread student and civil unrest at the University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona Campus, its surrounding communities, and in the capital, Kingston. The protests were referred to as the “Rodney Riots”.