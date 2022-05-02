On Monday, a family’s vacation was cut short when the boat they were in capsized on the Essequibo River.

According to News Room Guyana, relatives on vacation are being taken to Fort Island by a captain from Leguan. Fort Island is located at the mouth of the Essequibo River and bears the marks of the Dutch as evidenced by two significant structures – the Court of Policy and Fort Zeelandia.

Relatives said that the boat capsized approximately an hour after leaving the stelling at 11:00 hrs when the captain attempted to override a huge wave. They were rescued by a nearby boat.

One of the passengers, Diya Seenauth, said she was pinned under the boat and forced to hold her breath before being rescued.