Monday, May 2

GUYANA:11 rescued after boat capsizes on the Essequibo River

SOURCE Guyana Newsroom
Editorial Staff
Panic after boat with 11 passengers capsizes at Parika, Family trip gone wrong: Speedboat capsizes en route to Fort Island
Photo- Guyana NewsRoom

On Monday, a family’s vacation was cut short when the boat they were in capsized on the Essequibo River.

According to News Room Guyana, relatives on vacation are being taken to Fort Island by a captain from Leguan. Fort Island is located at the mouth of the Essequibo River and bears the marks of the Dutch as evidenced by two significant structures – the Court of Policy and Fort Zeelandia.

Relatives said that the boat capsized approximately an hour after leaving the stelling at 11:00 hrs when the captain attempted to override a huge wave. They were rescued by a nearby boat.

One of the passengers, Diya Seenauth, said she was pinned under the boat and forced to hold her breath before being rescued.

