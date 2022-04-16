Guyana’s 1st Starbucks coffeehouse to debut in September

After starting its Caribbean expansion nearly a decade ago, Starbucks Corporation will see the addition of Guyana’s first store to be opened between September to November by Trinidadian-based Prestige Holdings Limited (PHL) which won the development rights for the country.

Starbucks currently has a presence of more than 70 stores across 10 markets in the Caribbean.

In the English-speaking Caribbean, Caribbean Coffee Traders Limited (CCTL) — a joint venture between Ian Dear and Adam Stewart — has the rights to develop stores in Jamaica, Barbados, Turks and Caicos, the Cayman Islands and Panama.

Guyana continues to see an unprecedented level of interest by various companies across the region as its oil income begins to flow through the economy.

PHL is a restaurant management company that has the development rights for the TGI Fridays brand in the Caribbean, along with the rights to Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, Subway and Starbucks in Trinidad and Tobago.