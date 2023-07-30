Members of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) burned illicit substances worth $2.5 million on Saturday, the majority of which were seized in the first half of this year.

The former Ministry of Housing tarmac area was used for the demolition exercise, which saw 1009 kg of marijuana burned.

According to a CANU press release, the narcotics were utilized as evidence in cases that have since been resolved in Magistrates’ court.

According to the statement, CANU seized about 677 kilograms of narcotics between January and June 2023, including 662 kilograms of cannabis, 14 kilograms of cocaine, 10 grams of hashish, and 90 grams of ecstasy.

CANU said that it handled 30 cases, 27 of which resulted in convictions.

The unit has placed a high priority on demand reduction and institutional strengthening, collaborating with various agencies in this sector, conducting School Drug Prevention sensitizations across the country, and working on other projects that will aid in the development of treatment and reintegration of recovering Substance Users.

CANU stated that international cooperation through partnership with international and regional organizations is also being prioritized in order to address the issue of drug trafficking.

According to the statement, “the unit remains committed to maintaining a safer country under the “One Guyana Initiative.”

Source : CMC