Guyana’s Dr Rudy Insanally, diplomat & former FM, dies at 87

Guyanese diplomat Dr Rudy Insanally Dies at 87

Dr. Rudy Insanally, a Guyanese diplomat, has died. He was 87 years old at the time.

From 2001 to 2008, Insanally served as Guyana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and as the country’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

He was the 48th President of the United Nations General Assembly in 1993. Insanally was the first person from the Caribbean to hold the role.

President Dr. Irfaan Ali expressed sympathy to Insanally’s family and recognised him as a “distinguished international statesman.”

“Dr Insanally’s diplomatic acumen and leadership have earned him deservedly the gratitude of our nation,” the leader of the United States said.