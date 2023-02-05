Guyana will form a new scientific council to improve healthcare

Guyana to establish new scientific council to boost healthcare

A new medical scientific council could soon be established in Guyana, and that body will be tasked with determining what international development can boost local healthcare.

This was announced on Saturday by President Dr. Irfaan Ali as he addressed the launch of new stem cell and immunotherapy at the privately-owned Woodlands Hospital.

According to Ali, with this development, Guyana will be a regional healthcare powerhouse, he however acknowledged that initiatives must be pursued to facilitate the development of the local healthcare system.

“That is why we now must move to this new level… to the establishment of a National Medical Scientific Council that brings our best talent to investigate not old technology but the best in class medical science development that can be applied in Guyana to help us here.”

He added that medical professionals must be able to understand the government’s efforts and support policy making.

It was contended that the new stem cell services at the Woodlands Hospital is an example of how the government and the private sector can work together to develop the sector.

Last year, a new organ transplant law was passed by the National Assembly, paving the way for, inter alia, these stem cell services.

The President also backed the hospital’s initiative, stating that “Stem cell (services) are highly effective where there is early diagnosis.”

He also described the new venture as “bold and innovative.”

Meanwhile, Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony highlighted that Guyana is embracing more modern healthcare services.

According to him, specialised care for individuals, as opposed to broad solutions, is being pursued.

“…we are going to understand more about the person, their genomics and based on their genomics, manufacture medicine specific to that person,” he explained.

He also said that the introduction of stem cell services is just one aspect of Guyana’s development as a major healthcare hub.

“We recognise that this is going to be a potential area for growth and we want to be one of the places in the Caribbean and for that matter, where we can be pioneering this type of technology.

“People are recognising that Guyana is ready for this type of medicine,” the health minister said.

Source : CMC