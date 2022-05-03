On Tuesday, Guyana’s president, Dr Irfaan Ali, assured the nation’s media and citizens that the government would not use modern technology like spyware to monitor their activities.

Nazima Raghubir, President of the Guyana Press Association (GPA), called on the administration to reassure journalists and media houses that spyware like Pegasus would not be used.

“The government has no such intentions; it has not even contemplated moving in any direction to obtain any spyware. It will never happen, at least under this government,” he said.

According to President Ali, no government should spy on its population under the democratic principles of a free society, since, “wherever it exists, it should be rooted.”

In addition, the President mentioned the Cyber Crime law that was passed in 2018 under the former coalition administration, ignoring the then Opposition’s amendments.

“During the then Opposition, we (PPP) objected to it, proposed amendments, but the then government ignored them and went ahead with the bill,” he said.

In spite of this, President Ali stressed that the PPP/C Administration believes in freedom of the press. According to him, his government has been the most accessible to the media.

“No matter where I am called upon, I have never failed to make myself available, not only to the media but to the people of this country as well, because that is where I belong, that is where I feel comfortable, and I would not run away from that.”

While operating in a free and democratic society, the President emphasized the importance of responsible journalism.